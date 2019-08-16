Wichita mother arrested for 2-year-old son’s murder, father devastated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita mother is in jail, accused of killing her young son.

Kimberly Compass was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. Two-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah was found dead inside a South Broadway motel May 31st.

Wichita Police say they just received information from the Regional Forensic Science Center, which led to the arrest. An autopsy report for the toddler has not been released.

Zayden’s father says he is devastated about the news.

At Wichita’s treasured Keeper of the Plains, you can often find Caleb Jaynesahkluah.

“It’s his favorite spot,” said Caleb Jaynesahkluah, Zayden’s father.

He has memories of his two-year-old son Zayden here, who’s untimely death is now becoming more clear. The boy’s mother is in custody on suspicion of felony murder.

“I hoped and I prayed that it really wasn’t that,” said Jaynesahkluah.

Jaynesahkluah says he knows some details on the case, but doesn’t feel ready to share them. He says everyday there’s painful reminders of his son’s absence.

“Its been a constant struggle to get up every morning and try to face the day,” said Jaynesahkluah.

And he feels guilty for not being able to save his son.

“I feel I failed as a dad, because I didn’t protect them from what was going on even though I tried, I still should have done more,” said Jaynesahkluah.

But to keep moving forward, he remembers the good times with his baby boy. And returns to the place, he always loved.

“I never seen a moment, I never seen a day no matter how he felt, that he wasn’t happy and smiling,” said Jaynesahkluah.

He went on to say he hopes there is justice for Zayden, and he will follow the case as it moves forward. He says he’s thankful for support, but asks for privacy during this time.