Wichita mother out on bond after rollover crash kills daughter

WICHITA (KSNW) — A Wichita woman is out on bail after being charged on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Nory Lam, 26, was in a rollover crash on Sunday, March 7 at 3:15 a.m. in a rural area southeast of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s office.

Aleah Reyes, her 5-year-old daughter, was in the car with her and died.

She was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She had since been charged on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

She is currently out on a $25,000 bond.