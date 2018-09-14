Wichita officer charged after high-speed wreck injures man

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Wichita Police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita police officer is facing charges after a 71-year-old man was thrown through a windshield after his pickup truck was hit by the officer's car.

The Wichita Eagle reports an arrest affidavit released Wednesday says officer Samuel Dugo was speeding to a burglary call without his emergency lights and sirens on a Wichita street before his car hit a pickup truck.

Dugo has been charged with felony aggravated battery after the March 16 crash injured Donald Clark of Bel Aire. The arrest affidavit says Dugo's car was going 79 mph when he hit Clark's truck.

Prosecutors allege Dugo was driving recklessly that night.

Dugo's attorney says the officer's driving was not reckless and consistent with police practices. He also says Dugo tried to take evasive action after Clark's truck drove into its path.