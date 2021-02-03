Wichita officers injured while pursuing suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Wichita police officers suffered minor injuries when their car was hit while pursuing a suspect.

Wichita police Lt. Scott Moon said the chase began early Tuesday when police approached a person suspected for trying to break into vehicles.

Moon says during the chase, a vehicle hit a patrol car from behind with enough force to launch the car into a parking lot.

That vehicle then drove over several obstacles and hit a second police vehicle.

Police then called off the chase.

The suspect was later arrested.

