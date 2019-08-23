Wichita officers save shoplifting suspect from drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a teen nearly drowned in a pond after running from police during a shoplifting attempt on Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and another man were confronted by Kohl’s loss prevention personnel carrying clothing worth over a $1,000.

The other man ran, and police said the girl jumped into a retention pond near the store. She couldn’t swim and went underwater.

Two Wichita police officers jumped into the water to rescue her.

“One of the officer’s dove under the water and was able to locate her not breathing and unresponsive and able to bring her to the surface,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman. “The two officers worked together to bring the female to the shore.”

Another officer began CPR. She was revived and was taken to the hospital. She remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, the officers who performed the rescue fell ill.

“Two officers became violently sick and were taken to an area hospital for treatment and have since been released,” said officer Davidson. “It is believed the retention pond contained bacteria.”

Police said another woman and a man from the shoplifting case escaped in a car.