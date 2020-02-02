Wichita pastor dies while preparing to watch Chiefs play in the big game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell II via social media said his father passed away early Sunday morning as he was getting ready to watch the Chiefs play at the Super Bowl in Miami.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to share that my dad, my biggest supporter and the greatest man I know passed away unexpectedly this morning,” said O’Donnell. “He was in Miami getting ready for the Super Bowl to watch his beloved Chiefs. Our family is absolutely devastated and would appreciate your prayers. We know with certainty he is with our Savior.”

His father, Michael O’Donnell Sr., was the Senior Pastor for Grace Baptist Church since 1984.