Wichita Police: 9-year-old boy picks up gun, accidentally kills 18-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released more information on a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Sycamore.

Police said a 9-year-old boy accidentally picked up the gun and shot Jeremy Retana, 18, in the head. He was pronounced dead when they arrived.

“During the investigation, we learned a 21-year-old male, identified as Christian Concha, had introduced a firearm to a 10 and 9-year-old who were at that residence visiting, allowed each one of them to handle it, and then, left it unattended and loaded while he intended to leave to go to QuikTrip. After he left the residence, the 9-year-old picked up the firearm and accidentally discharged it fatally injuring Jeremy Retana,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police said Concha’s girlfriend was babysitting the boys and and left to go to QuikTrip.

“She was leaving with the suspect, the two children were left in the residence with the 18-year-old victim,” Capt. Stephens said.

Concha was booked in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of felony murder and aggravated child endangerment.

“There is a statute known as felony murder which can be charged, when an individual commits an underlying, inherently dangerous offense. In this case, this is aggravated child endangerment by allowing the children to have access to this firearm intentionally,” Capt. Stephens said.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The police department offered thoughts and prayers to those affected by the shooting.