Wichita police arrest woman in connection to a New Year’s Day murder

by: KSN News

Isabel Martin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to a murder that happened on New Year’s Day in Wichita.

A shooting reported at a home in the 1200 block of South Laura and the victim, 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres, was found in the 1200 block of South Ida.

According to arrest sheets, Isabel Diane Leeann Martin was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and recruiting gang membership. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Noah Martin of Wichita and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing.

Police spokesperson Charley Davidson said investigators developed new information that implicated Isabel Martin in the shooting. The Martins are siblings.

