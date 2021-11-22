Wichita police believe east side shooting caused by road rage

Kansas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police believe a shooting that happened in east Wichita Saturday was caused by road rage.

At around 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Wichita police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Woodlawn and Farmview.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old male with one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police have a potential witness. An investigation is ongoing.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories