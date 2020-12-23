Wichita police identify bank robbery suspect that was killed in officer-involved shooting, chase video released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department identified a suspect in an east Wichita bank robbery who died after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. The Wichita Police Department said a suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Paul Peraza, entered the Golden Plains Credit Union on East Corp Hills Drive and demanded money. Peraza was given money, then left northbound on Webb in a stolen Toyota Tundra.

Paul Peraza (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

A short chase occurred and ended at the intersection of 13th and Webb Road. The suspect hit a 2001 silver Chevy Suburban and Honda Accord.

Police released video of the chase. (See below)

“Peraza put the Tundra in reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser in an attempt to flee. The officer was not injured,” said Deputy Chief Jose Salcido. “Peraza refused to exit the truck. The officer concerned about his safety and public safety fired shots and struck Peraza. Peraza drove forward and struck a Honda accord which was stopped at the light.”

EMS arrived and found Peraza died from his injuries. Wichita police said money from the bank robbery was found in the bed of the truck.

The Wichita police officer who fired the shots that killed Peraza was a nine-year veteran of the department. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

The drivers in the Chevy and Honda suffered minor injuries.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

In 1996, Peraza was convicted of a bank robbery in California. He was also convicted of an armed bank robbery in 2006 in Oklahoma and was placed on federal probation.

On Dec. 10, Peraza was arrested by Wichita police for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of illegal weapons, possession of methamphetamine, auto theft, possession of narcotics, and possession of a narcotic instrument. A federal probation violation warrant had been issued for him on Dec. 14.