Wichita police investigate death of infant

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita police are investigating the death of a 7-day-old baby.

Police spokesman Kevin Wheeler said officers were called to a home in Wichita late Saturday. The child’s father had just dropped the boy off at his mother’s home. Police were called when the child would not take a bottle and then stopped breathing.

The infant died at a hospital.

Wheeler says investigators are awaiting a final autopsy but there doesn’t appear to be evidence of child abuse at this time. The investigation is continuing.