Wichita police investigate shootings at hotel & after-hours club

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating two different Sunday shootings.

First shooting:

Officers went to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg at 2 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered evidence, but the victims had already left in private vehicles.

Not long after, police said an area hospital received a walk-in shooting victim, a 21-year-old female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then, a different hospital received two more victims, a 22-year-old and 23-year-old, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the individuals had been at a birthday party when a disturbance broke out, and a suspect had fired multiple rounds before leaving the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Second shooting:

Officers went to a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Jewell and Seneca at 3 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after that, police were notified that two victims arrived at an area hospital.

A 37-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle and a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived in another. Both vehicles had multiple occupants.

As officers made contact with occupants of one of the vehicles, they said two of the occupants became uncooperative and began a physical disturbance with officers. As a result, 25-year-old Miata Barber and 18-year-old Ashanti Figures, both of Wichita, were arrested and booked on suspicion of the simple battery of a law enforcement officer.

Miata Barber (Sg Co photo)

Ashanti Figures (Sg Co photo)

The investigation into the original shooting call in the 2000 block of S. Seneca revealed that the individuals were at an after-hours club in that area when someone opened fire on them as they were leaving. Cooperation from the victims has been somewhat limited, according to police.