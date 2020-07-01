Wichita police investigating three incidents involving lit fireworks thrown at people

Video Courtesy: Pumphouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lit firework was thrown into a group of customers on a patio at a local bar.

According to a Pumphouse Facebook post, shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up along 2nd Street. Someone in the car tossed a lit firework onto the patio. The firework went off under the table.

The Pumphouse said the group of guests only suffered minor injuries. However, police said during the morning briefing that they had no knowledge of injuries or damage.

The incident was one of three that occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. The first happened in the 1600 block of East Lincoln when a 19-year-old woman reported a suspect in a white car threw a mortar style firework while she was in her vehicle with her window down. The firework exploded next to her window causing minor injuries to her and damage to her car.

At around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Seneca after reports of a white car driving around with suspects throwing fireworks at cars and people walking in the area.

White Dodge Avenger (Courtesy: Pumphouse)

Police said they believe the white Avenger was connected to all cases and occupied by multiple people. There was damage on the driver’s side bumper of that car.

“Obviously, a mortar shell could cause significant injury, could cause damage, things like that, those are all factors that we’ll put into the investigation. Right now, we’re trying to identify the individuals involved,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

If you have any information on the suspect vehicle, call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or you can contact detective Vincent Reel at vreel@wichita.gov or (316) 268-4577.