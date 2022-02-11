WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After two people were shot in west Wichita on Thursday, Wichita police have released more information regarding the incident.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they believe the individuals involved were meeting at a Dillons parking lot for a drug transaction.

According to WPD, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 21st Street and Maize Road around 2 p.m. The Wichita Fire Department was already providing aid to an 18-year-old man with a gunshot.

That man directed them to another victim, a 21-year-old man, who was between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and are expected to survive.

Investigators say about 20 minutes before the shooting occurred, one of the vehicles backed into a parking stall as a man emerged. A man opened and removed something from the trunk before getting back inside.

Later on, the second vehicle backed into the stall directly next to the first one. Not long after that, shots were fired, and three men exited the vehicles and fled into the neighborhood to the east.

The 18-year-old man, one of three who ran, returned to the lot where Wichita Fire Department personnel were waiting.

Police continued to search the neighborhood and surrounding area for the suspects. At this time, no arrests have been made.