Wichita police release video of incident leading up to an officer shooting a woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say a woman pulled a handgun and pointed it at two officers Wednesday and that is why one of the officers shot the woman.

Police released the information and video of the incident during a news conference Thursday morning.

The incident happened as officers were checking the parking lots of two businesses, the Red Roof Inn, 7335 E. Kellogg, and Sky Palace, 7321 E. Kellogg. Police say they have been getting a lot of calls regarding thefts, illegal drugs, and disturbances at those locations, 400 calls in the past two years. Police issued notices of nuisances at those locations. (See the documents below)

Two officers saw a red Subaru Legacy in the parking lot behind the Red Roof Inn. The vehicle had been reported stolen Tuesday from a business on East 29th Street.

As the officers were investigating, they say they saw Jennifer Miller, 35, of Wichita, grab some items from the trunk of the vehicle and walk toward her room at the Sky Palace.

Officers went toward Miller and asked for identification.

That is when police say Miller reached into her purse and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

One of the officers pulled his gun and shot Miller in the neck. The officers started life-saving measures and called for EMS.

Jennifer Miller (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

Miller was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say that when she is released from the hospital, they plan to book her into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, auto theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the handgun Miller pointed at them had been reported stolen Monday from a car in the parking lot of Towne East.

The officer who shot Miller is a 7-year veteran of the WPD. The officer is on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will assist the WPD with the investigation of the incident.

They also gave an update on a 9 year old injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in the 2700 block of South Meridian.

During the Thursday morning news conference, police also gave an update on the hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old boy Wednesday night.

They arrested two teenagers in the case.