Wichita police searching for suspect in Old Town club shooting that left 1 man dead, 5 women injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old man is dead, and five women were hurt following a shooting early Tuesday in Old Town Wichita.

Keshawn Maurice Dawson

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley following a fight and escorted from the club by employees. The suspect allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club on a sidewalk. He fired through the windows, striking the victims.

“He left for a short period of time and returned and fired several shots into the doors and windows in front of the business,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department

Police said Dawson had two Sedgwick County warrants and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police said 34-year-old Preston Spencer of Wichita was killed, and five women have life-threatening injuries. Most were injuries to the arms and lower backs. Police said some had been released from the hospital, and all are expected to survive their injuries.

In an earlier report, police said seven people were taken to the hospital. At the time, police said two had life-threatening injuries, three had serious injuries, and two had minor injuries. KSN News asked police about that during the press conference.

“I am aware of at least one person I believe sought medical attention for the pain to the back that didn’t have anything to do with gunfire or gun injury,” said Capt. Jason Stephens. “As far as others, I can’t speak to that, I’m not aware of any other now.”

Around 6:30 a.m., police cleared the scene of the investigation.

Here’s a closer look following the shooting at a downtown night club in Wichita. It left one dead, 7 others were sent to area hospitals. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/VjmLviPzQ2 — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) September 7, 2021

“I can say there is a lot of camera surveillance in the Old Town area and the business itself. That was instrumental in helping us not only understand what happened but also in identifying the suspect,” said Capt. Stephens.

If you have any information about the shooting or suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.

“Do not contact or apprehend him on your own,” said Capt. Stephens.

A friend of Preston Spencer has set up a GoFundMe to help Spencer’s family with costs. Click here for the link.

Preston’s wife shared this statement:

Preston Atlas Spencer, was a man that was unforgettable, even if you met him once. My husband could light up a room just by walking in and saying hello. He took care of his family before himself every single day, making sure that we always felt his deep love for us. Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with. There is nothing that can bring him back, but he will live on in the legacy that he leaves behind. Our family and friends, and the Wichita community will always remember all the laughs and joy Preston brought into our lives on this side of Heaven. We all gained an angel to watch over us.

Wichita leaders also spoke about the shooting at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I just ask that everybody keep the victims of last night’s shooting in their prayers today. One young person did lose their life and several more injured,” said Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson.

