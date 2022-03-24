WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have recovered $10,000 worth of sporting goods equipment taken from the Special Olympics.

The police department said that several units at a West Douglas storage facility, some belonging to the Special Olympics, were burglarized by two unknown suspects between March 12 and March 14.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

The burglary section and a detective were assigned the case and located a video that showed a glimpse of a U-Haul truck pulling into the neighborhood just east of the storage unit location.

The investigation revealed the truck was rented to 40-year-old William Farley of Wichita. Police said he was found to have two outstanding felony warrants through Cloud County and Dickinson County for burglary and theft.

A U-Haul representative located the truck occupied by Farley in the 7100 block of W. Shade. Wichita police officers responded. However, Farley fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The U-Haul representative opened the lock on the U-Haul truck, and it was found to be loaded with property belonging to the Special Olympics. The truck was taken while a search warrant was obtained. Officers found evidence from six different burglaries.

Farley was booked for his warrants and on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstruction. He has since been released to Dickinson County on a felony warrant. The Wichita case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.