Wichita priest infected with coronavirus, church closes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Catholic church in Wichita has temporarily closed after a priest tested positive for coronavirus.

Matt Davied of the Church of the Magdalen said in a Facebook post on the church’s account that he underwent testing after waking up feeling ill on Wednesday.

He said he is now in isolation. Since the priests live together in the rectory, a second priest is in quarantine.

The Wichita Eagle reports that all Masses at the church have been suspended and live streams will be temporarily discontinued.