Wichita shooting and crash injures 2 victims

Wichita police officers respond to a shooting in the 1600 block of East Pawnee, May 18, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA (KSNT) — Police say a 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after a shooting in south Wichita. Investigators say someone fired at the car she was in, hitting the girl three times.

The call of a shooting in the 1600 block of East Pawnee came in shortly after 9 a.m. Police say it started with two cars headed west on Pawnee. They believe the people in the two cars knew each other and started arguing.

At some point, a person in the backseat of one of the cars pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other car.

The car that was shot at veered off of Pawnee and hit a liquor store. First responders found the passenger of the car had been shot three times and was in serious condition. The driver of that car had minor injuries from the car crash.

Police say they are looking for three suspects in a white sedan.

Investigators closed Pawnee between Hydraulic and Greenwood so they could investigate more thoroughly.