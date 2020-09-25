Wichita State University Jay Golden submits resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents.

Kansas Board of Regents Chair Bill Feuerborn issued the statement Friday.

“We are appreciative of his hard work and dedication to the university and are grateful for his commitment to serving students. We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” said Kansas Board of Regents Chair Bill Feuerborn in a statement.

Wichita State Provost Rick Muma will serve as acting president while the Board considers options for an interim president.

Golden was named president of the university in October 2019.