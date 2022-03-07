WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita teenagers have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a car that crashed, killing two last month.

According to Sedgwick County Jail booking sheets, 18-year-old Elijah D. Sullivan and 19-year-old James L. Lowe were each booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of firearm and marijuana.

Elijah D. Sullivan (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

James L. Lowe (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

On Feb. 21, several people called 911 to report shots being fired between Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Boulevard.

Police officers went to the area and found a car that had crashed at Lincoln and George Washington Boulevard.

Two of the people in the car died, 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, Wichita. A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car.