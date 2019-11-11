Wichita veteran finds home after year-and-a-half of being homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Roger is a 61-year-old Vietnam veteran. He served for six years with the Army special forces. He’s spent the last year-and-a-half homeless on the streets.

“They said, ‘Where you going?’ I said, ‘Back out on the street. There is nowhere else to go,’” said Roger.

On Sunday that came to an end. Roger is the latest hero to receive a home and all the items that make it a home, free from non-profit Passageways.

“I had nothing when I got here and in my eyes, in my heart, I got the world. Since 6:30 this morning I’ve got the world gave to me,” said Roger.

Passageways is on a mission to get veterans off the streets and back on their feet. Sunday, Passageways volunteers spent hours in front of Walmarts in Wichita and Derby collecting more than 15,000 items to go to veterans battling homelessness.

Jennifer Garrison, co-founder of Passageways said they received crock-pots, toiletries, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, everything you could possibly need to make your home a home.

Volunteers like veteran Timothy Boyd spent hours unloading and organizing the donations.

“It hurt so good,” Boyd said. “I mean I’ve got a bad back and bad knee but I’ll still get up and do it. If I can do it anybody else can do it.”

Although this fundraiser was set on Veterans Day weekend, Garrison wants to remind people this epidemic is going on year-round and they need your help.

“We can’t do it without this community and the more the community is behind us, the heroes see it and it gives them more life and more help,” said Garrison.

In five years, more than 2,000 veterans have benefited from Passageways.

Roger wants any other heroes in his shoes to not be afraid to reach out.

“Let ladies and people like these help you get back what you need. Get your pride back. There’s no need to be on the street,” said Roger.

If you are a veteran in need of help or simply want to just donate you can reach Passageways 24/7 at (316)721-1316.