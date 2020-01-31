Wichita woman arrested after burned body found in SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to a burned body found in an SUV early Wednesday.

Around 3:50 a.m., police responded to a call of possible shots fired at Battin and Osie. After searching the area, authorities found a 2002 Ford Expedition engulfed in flames near an apartment in the 1700 block of S. Elpyco. The Wichita Fire Department extinguished the fire. After the fire was extinguished, they found a body inside.

Police said after several days of investigating, 30-year-old Laura Branning was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of arson and criminal desecration; unauthorized control of a body.

Investigators are working to identify the person inside the vehicle. The coroner will determine the person’s cause of death.

Police said they could not comment further due to the investigation.