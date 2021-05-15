Wichita woman arrested after her sister is murdered

WICHITA (KSNT) — Wichita police arrested Joy Wilson, 34, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that killed her sister, Shawna Webb, 40, of Wichita.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry. Upon arrival, officers contacted Wilson and received information that Webb was shot and needed help. They also saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle.

Officers located a crime scene at a home in the 2400 block of Green where Webb was found inside, shot, and unresponsive.

Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.