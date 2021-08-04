Wichita woman sentenced for murder, running illegal gambling hall

WICHITA (KSNT) — A Haysville woman who shot and killed her boyfriend two years ago has been sentenced to almost ten years in prison.

In June, Stacey Peters pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Robert Duvaul, 41. She also pleaded to one count of commercial gambling.

Police investigate a shooting death near 31st South and Hillside, Nov. 19, 2019. (KSN photo)

Investigators say Peters was running an illegal gambling hall at Hillside and 31st Street South. Police discovered the business after she called 911 on Nov. 19, 2019, to report that she shot “someone intruding.” Officers arrived and found the body of Duvaul. They say he had been dead for some time before Peters called 911.

Witnesses testified that she called a friend before calling 911 and said, “I shot Bob.” The witnesses said that Peters told them she didn’t call police right away because she didn’t know what she would say.

As police investigated and searched the building, they say they found evidence of numerous illegal commercial gambling machines in a back room. They also found surveillance video that they say showed Peters running the gambling business.

The video also showed Peters and Duvaul working at the business earlier in the evening. Prosecutors say the video goes on to show Duvaul with his hands up, then staggering backward and collapsing.

Witnesses who testified at an evidentiary hearing said Peters and Duvaul had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for around five years.

District Court Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Peters to 117 months, or 9.75 years, in prison. As part of the plea agreement, the judge found the homicide was a domestic violence offense.