WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was in court Tuesday, where she was sentenced in connection to a 2020 drug deal that ended with two people dead.

Missy Barber was sentenced to 108 months in prison, which equals out to nine years. She pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 16, 2022.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said Reynolds Barber and another man, Preston Reynolds — who was sentenced in January for his involvement — drove to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of W. 13th St. just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, for a drug transaction with 21-year-old Earnest Jefferson and 19-year-old Jahbreel Rounds.

Police say a disturbance occurred while Barber and Reynolds were in a car in the parking lot, and shots were fired, injuring Jefferson, Rounds, and Reynolds.

Jefferson had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to the WPD. Rounds died the following Monday due to his injuries.

Following the shooting, police say Barber and Reynolds left in the car. Reynolds later showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say after he was treated, he was booked into jail.

After the WPD learned of Barber’s involvement, they say they arrested her at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of S. Glenn Ave.

In addition to her sentence, Barber will be required to pay $636.22 in restitution.