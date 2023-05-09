WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman is coping with the loss of her dog after it was attacked by a coyote last week in southeast Wichita.

It was a normal Tuesday night for Alicia Leidholt. She was letting out her 13-and-a-half-year-old dog Juno before bed.

When Leidholt called for Juno, the dog didn’t come back to the door, so Leidholt went to look for her.

“I pet her stomach and she didn’t respond so I pet her again and called her name and she jumped up with a panic she has a white chest and she had blood on her, and she ran to the back door,” said Leidholt.

Leidholt saw Juno had puncture wounds and tried to take her to a 24-hour vet but was unable to get in.

“I just hate that she had to suffer for eight hours until they opened at 8 am the next morning, and it was a rough night for her,” said Leidholt.

She did what she could until they got to the vet the next morning.

“She would have had to been put down either way because her larynx was crushed, and the reason the vet said it was a coyote is cause she said I don’t know what else could have done this damage,” said Leidholt.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Biologist Charles Cope said there has been a slight increase of coyotes in and around Wichita over the years.

“We are certainly getting more calls where they have lost their fear of people,” said Cope.

Cope said the drought and breeding season can play a factor.

“Remove all food sources, remove all water sources, make sure that you reduce places where they can get under sheds. Things like that,” said Cope.

“I didn’t even know anything was out there, so I just want other people to know so that their babies are safe,” said Leidholt.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks recommend you do not leave pets unattended, even in a fenced yard.

KDWP said the risk for an attack is greatest at dawn, dusk, and nighttime.

If you are walking your pet, KDWP suggests you leave them on a leash and carry a walking stick or rocks to protect yourself if a coyote is around.

“Be proactive, be ready to defend yourself. You don’t want to run. You want to back up slowly,” said Cope.

Cope is working on the Wichita Urban Coyote and Fox Project to learn how foxes and coyotes coexist with humans. You can learn more here.

You can submit a coyote sighting through the KDWP.

Wichita Animal Control can help with animal bites, and the Wichita Police Department investigates bites to prevent rabies transmission.

All animal bites occurring in Wichita should be reported to Animal Control at (316) 350-3360.

As for the relocation of coyotes that are a nuisance, Cope recommends contacting a professional nuisance wildlife control operator.