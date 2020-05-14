Wichita Work Release inmates being moved to Lansing because of coronavirus cluster

Workers prepare to transfer inmates from the Wichita Work Release Facility to Lansing, May 14, 2020. (KSNW photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is moving all the inmates at the Wichita Work Release Facility to Lansing Correctional Facility. The transfer of about 100 inmates is happening Thursday morning.

Leadership at KDOC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment made the decision to move the inmates. It comes the day after the county announced a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Wichita Work Release Facility.

The KDOC website shows that 38 inmates at WWRF have tested positive for coronavirus, and 34 of those inmates are asymptomatic. One WWRF employee has also tested positive.

Family members told KSNW they are concerned for their loved ones at WWRF. They said the inmates with coronavirus will be housed in the same facility as Lansing inmates with coronavirus.

Family members told KSNW that WWRF inmates who do not have coronavirus will be housed in the general population at Lansing.

KDOC says 750 Lansing inmates and 88 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three inmates and two workers have died. Some WWRF inmates who had already been at Lansing earlier in the coronavirus pandemic have threatened to sue KDOC.