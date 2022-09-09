TOPEKA (KSNT) – With fall just two weeks away the conversation will soon turn to pumpkins.

27 News Meteorologist Ryan Matoush visited a local fruit farm to find out whether there will be enough pumpkins this year. The lack of moisture this year has affected some crops however, Rees Farms said it hasn’t quite felt the impact of the drier conditions because it has some ability to irrigate.

“Some of the crops have suffered because even though we can irrigate it’s not like mother nature providing us free water,” owner Rex Rees said.

The 70-acre farm grows over 17 different vegetables and 14 different fruits however when fall comes they devote more time to pumpkins.

“Being drier than normal we haven’t had to worry too much about fungus which comes in with a lot of rain. On the other hand, the size of some of the crops has been a little less than normal because they haven’t got the moisture,” Rees said.

Rees is expecting a little less volume but adds the quality should go up.