HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of customers lost electricity Tuesday morning due to strong wind and ice. As of noon, Midwest Energy said about 7,500 customers were still without power.

Mike Morley, a spokesperson for Midwest Energy, said crews are dealing with 255 downed power poles and more than 100 broken cross arms.

He said some of the power lines have two to three inches of ice on them are are “galloping” in 30-40 mph winds.

Morley shared video of some ice-covered lines being hit with strong winds. The line at the bottom has shed its ice, and is largely unaffected.

“This causes the wires to slap together, which can open circuit breakers and cause an outage,” Morley said. “Those ice loads on lines weigh hundreds – sometimes thousands – of pounds! When galloping, they put tremendous strain on cross arms, insulators, which sometimes break under such extreme loading conditions. This is what we’re seeing a lot of today.”

He said all Midwest Energy crews and service are out working on damages. Four additional crews are coming in from other Kansas co-ops under mutual aid agreements. One contract crew is helping, and Midwest Energy has requested more.

Morley is advising people to avoid downed or damaged wires and poles, and don’t touch or attempt to move anything. Call in damages to 1-800-222-3121.