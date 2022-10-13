WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Public Information Officer Trevor Macy, officers responded to a crash around 6:50 p.m. involving a motorcycle and Hyundai Infiniti at Marion and Hydraulic.

The victim of the crash was identified as Roger Wilcoxen. Macy says the driver of the car was uninjured.

The police department said that Wilcoxen was southbound on Hydraulic when he collided with the Infiniti, which was attempting to make a turn from Marion to Hydraulic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The department said 32 people have been killed in crashes this year in Wichita.