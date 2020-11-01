Winners of Cabela’s King Kat Tournament

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – Over the holiday weekend, 62 boats competed in the 2020 Cabela’s King Kat National Catfish Championship at Milford Lake.

First fish caught, 2020

Eric and Jordan Horton of Derby, Kansas, won the tournament, collecting a two-day total of 169.38 pounds. The Horton’s also had the biggest catfish of the tournament, weighing in at 48.68 pounds. They also took home $50,000 in prize money.

Eric and Jordan Horton of Derby, Kansas

Kevin Sudderth and Jeff Coutz of Cannon, Georgia, took 2nd place with a two-day total of 114 pounds.

Kevin Sudderth and Jeff Coutz of Cannon, Georgia

Jay Smith of Harveyville, Kansas and Clint McCarter of Concordia, Kansas, took 3rd place with a two-day weight of 95.58 pounds.