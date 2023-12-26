WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 in both directions between the state line and Colby “because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado.”

According to KDOT, the same stretch of Interstate 70 had been closed earlier in the day but had temporarily been reopened when road conditions improved.

Westbound U.S. Highway 36 remains closed at St. Francis. Emergency management for Cheyenne, Rawlins and Sherman counties says a warming shelter has been opened at the Methodist church in St. Francis for stranded motorists. Law enforcement reports multiple slide-offs on K-27 north and south of U.S. 36

“Troopers are responding to multiple crashes out west. New road closures below,” shared Trooper Tod with the Kansas Highway Patrol on Facebook.

KDOT said winter weather is impacting most of the state, and roads are partially covered or snow-packed. Crews are out working to clear the roads. If you must travel, slow down, give yourself more time, drive for conditions and don’t crowd the plows.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

Kansas snowfall reports

10:53 a.m.

4 E Kechi – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch

6 NNW Salina – Saline County – 1 inch

1 ENE Little River – Rice County – 1 inch

Sylvia – Reno County – 1.5 inches

3 NW Mt Vernon – Reno County – 1 inch

5 NNW Sylvan Grove – Lincoln County – 2 inches

3 ENE Great Bend – Barton County – 2 inches

Cassoday – Butler County – 0.5 inch

8 NNW Stratton – Hitchcock County (Nebraska) – 4.5 inches

6 WSW Glendale – Ellsworth County – 2 inches

10:28 a.m.

7 ENE Angelus – Sheridan County – 2 inches

5 NW Bird City – Cheyenne County – 5 inches

6 NNW Parks – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches

5 NW Max – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 1 inch

Mount Hope – Sedgwick County – 0.5 inch

Sterling – Rice County – 0.5 inch

2 NW Goessel – McPherson county – 0.8 inch

McPherson – McPherson county – 0.8 inch

3 E Lindsborg – McPherson County – 1 inch

Hillsboro – Marion County – 0.8 inch

Hesston – Harvey County – 0.6 inch

Cottonwood Falls – Chase County – 0.5 inch

Ellinwood – Barton County – 1.5 inch

8:52 a.m.

3 NNW Ruleton – Sherman County – 1 inch

8:19 a.m.

Atwood – Rawlins County – 2 inches

Mcdonald – Rawlins County – 3.5 inches

6:42 a.m.