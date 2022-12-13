OAKLEY, (KSNT)- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Oakley because of winter weather conditions in Colorado. Motorists are advised delay travel if possible.

KDOT encourages motorists to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

Additional closures may be necessary if conditions worsen. Please follow Northwest Kansas KDOT on Facebook (www.facebookcom/nwkansaskdot) or Twitter (@NWKansasKDOT) for updates.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.