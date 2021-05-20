With the help of friends, Concordia boy wins 400-meter race

CONCORDIA (KSNT) — A Kansas middle schooler can put track champion on his resume.

Brody Marsh competed in his final Concordia Middle School track meet on Monday, going against his fellow classmates.

“Track is so special to me because I like running and cheering on my teammates and having fun,” explained Marsh.

Marsh’s friends decided to make his final track meet of the year memorable.

“I saw them getting into a little huddle, and then I just heard them say, ‘We’re going to let him win,'” Marsh said.

Marsh’s mom, Ashlea, couldn’t believe what she was seeing at first.

“Right before the last turn, it kind of dawned on everybody what was happening,” said Ashlea.

Brody’s friends made it clear why they chose to give him the win in the 400-meter race.

“He’s kind, smart, he’s honest, and he never runs out of energy,” explained Brody’s friend, Boone Richard.

Ashlea Marsh believes this gesture from the other competitors tells us a lot about the community of Concordia.

“I was shocked,” said Ashlea. “But then again, knowing where we’re at, I’m also not.”