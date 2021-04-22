Kansas woman beats ex’s dog to death in jealous rage

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has been sentenced to probation for beating a man’s dog to death with a baseball bat, reportedly in a jealous rage.

State prosecutors say that 32-year-old Hilda Noordhoek was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation.

Authorities say she broke into the man’s home in 2018 by smashing a window, stole a computer and headphones and fatally bludgeoned the man’s bulldog with a bat.

A witness told police that Noordhoek killed the pet because she was mad that the man — with whom she was romantically involved — was seeing another woman.

Noordhoek denied committing the crimes to police, but pleaded no contest in February to burglary, theft and cruelty to animals.

