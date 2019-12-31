Woman charged in Olathe deadly stabbing

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Prosecutors have charged a woman with second-degree murder following a stabbing incident last week.

The district attorney said 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald stabbed 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald to death on Friday. Officers responded to a call in The Links subdivision, which is in the northwest part of Olathe, off K-10 and Cedar Creek Parkway.

When they arrived, they discovered Patricia suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mollie Fitzgerald is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.