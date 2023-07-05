BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup they chased on Wednesday morning crashed and killed the woman driving it.

The KHP said they chased the truck because it matched the description of a vehicle allegedly involved in a Butler County shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning near Kansas Highway 254 and Shumway Road, west of El Dorado. Butler County dispatchers say the victim called 911 and said they had been shot. The person was rushed to the hospital with potentially critical injuries.

“At approximately 10:39 hours this morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch was notified by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout or attempt to locate a 2008 white Ford F-150 pickup,” Trooper Chad Crittenden, KHP, said. “The driver of that vehicle was a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Butler County, and that vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on 254.”

Crittenden said it took about six minutes before troopers spotted a pickup matching the description at 53rd Street North and Greenwich and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The KHP says that after about a minute, the troopers became concerned that the pickup was getting into a more populated area and decided to use a tactical maneuver to spin the pickup to get it to stop.

The pickup crashed into a sign in the 5000 block of N. Webb. The woman driver was the only person in the vehicle. She was critically injured and died at the scene. Crittenden does not know the woman’s hometown. He believes she was in her 60s.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocks access to a shooting scene near K-254 and Shumway Road on July 5, 2023. (KSN Photo)

The KHP is handling the investigation of the crash. Crittenden said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.