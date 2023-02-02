RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Laura Manwarren was driving south on K-14, about four miles south of Sterling when her truck left the road for an unknown reason. The crash happened at 82nd Avenue, where K-14 curves to the east.

Troopers say she overcorrected, and the pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side. Manwarren died at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The KHP lists the 45-year-old woman as being from Ozark, Missouri.