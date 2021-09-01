Woman, dog killed in condo fire in KC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in suburban Kansas City who responded to a condominium kitchen fire say a woman and her dog were found dead inside the unit.

The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon, when Overland Park fire crews responded to a call around 3:20 p.m. of a fire along Outlook Drive.

Overland Park Fire spokesman Jason Rhodes says arriving fighters found smoke coming from a two-story condo and quickly put out the kitchen fire.

The woman was found dead in the front room of the home. Officials identified her as 51-year-old Julie Ann Peterson.