CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 66-year-old woman hauling grain was killed in Cloud County Thursday when her vehicle flipped.

Vickie L. Fenner, of Conway, Arkansas, was pulling a 2023 Neville grain trailer on Highway 28, 4.6 miles west of Jamestown, when her vehicle flipped on a 90-degree southbound curve. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle flipped and came to rest on its top.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Fenner was taken to Cloud County Health Center but the crash was listed as deadly by the KHP. She was wearing a seatbelt.