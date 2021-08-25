Woman involved in fatal crash says she was fleeing gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman involved in a fatal crash told investigators she had been fleeing gunfire when she ran a red light and crashed into another car.

The crash happened earlier this month on the morning of Aug. 3 at an eastern Kansas City intersection. Police say the woman was driving east on Truman Road when she ran a red light and slammed into a northbound car.

Police say the 80-year-old driver of the northbound car was taken to a hospital and died there Monday from his injuries.

His name has not been released. Police said the woman involved in the crash told officers she fled when someone started shooting at her.