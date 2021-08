WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wellsville woman was killed Monday after standing in the acceleration lane on the Kansas turnpike.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting that Ashley Grace Olivio, a 30-year-old Wellsville woman was killed when she was struck by a car while standing in the acceleration lane on I-70 at the 416 mile marker in Wyandotte County.

The 54-year-old driver of the car suffered no injuries according to the KHP.

The crash happened at 2:48 p.m. Monday.