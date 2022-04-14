WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A woman was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after a crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others during a police chase through downtown Wichita.

Mia Collins, 27, was driving a stolen car and had taken methamphetamine when an officer began the chase on May 5, 2019, prosecutors said.

The chase ended when Collins’ car collided with two others, killing 70-year-old Maria Wood and 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy, and seriously injuring well-known Wichita musician Jenny Wood. Alfred Angel, the driver of the second car, was also seriously injured.

Collins pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempting to elude an officer. She will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Police said Collins told a passenger she had drugs on her and didn’t want to go back to jail because she was on probation.

During the sentencing hearing, Wood said Collins was not “the evil devil” portrayed by police and the media. She also criticized the officer who started the chase and the police department’s handling of the case, according to Wichita media reports.