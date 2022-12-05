WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.

“Last year, in October, I just had, had bruises everywhere, and then I got one that was really bad and they wouldn’t go away,” Evans said. “So, I went ahead and went to the doctor and [it] ended up being Leukemia.”

Jessica and her now-fiancé Justin Beehler never gave up hope.

“When you know, you know, and there’s no way I could let her be by herself through that journey,” Beehler said.

As of July of this year, Jessica is in remission.

“[Justin] was like, ‘We’re going to get you through this so we can get married,’ and a year later, here we are, we’re engaged,” Evans said.

Incredibly, it’s the exact same cancer her mother had more than 30 years ago.

“She was diagnosed just eight days before her wedding day to my dad,” Evans said.

Remarkably, just like Jessica, her mother also went into remission less than a year after her diagnosis. Shortly after her mother beat cancer, her parents married at Bethany Lutheran Church.

“The oncologist couldn’t even tell me how common that was because it’s just not common for a mother and a daughter to have gone through the same with Leukemia,” Evans said.

Her mother had been told she couldn’t have kids as a result of her battle with cancer, which led her to give her dress away.

“She passed it down to my dad’s cousin, [and] from there, we don’t know where it went,” Evans said. “The only thing that she told me was that she donated it, so. I don’t know where she donated it, or what store, what location.”

Now, more than 30 years later, the search for her mother’s dress continues.

“Going through cancer myself, I just felt like finding her dress was a legacy of love,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to those people who are willing to go the extra mile to try to find this dress.”