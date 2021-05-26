Woman who killed Lawrence man gets reduced sentence

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court Gavel (KSNT Library)_183362

LAWRENCE (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a Lawrence man in 2014 had her sentence reduced by 25 years. Sarah Gonzales-McLinn had been sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of 52-year-old Harold Sasko.

On Tuesday, a judge agreed to a recommendation from prosecutors and her defense attorney that Gonzales-McLinn be resentenced to allow for parole after 25 years.

The agreement acknowledged that Gonzales-McLinn received ineffective counsel during her 2015 trial.

Sasko and Gonzales-McLinn were living together when he was killed.

Prosecutors said he was drugged and bound and nearly decapitated.

Gonzales-McLinn supporters suggested Sasko was abusing her at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories