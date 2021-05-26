Woman who killed Lawrence man gets reduced sentence

LAWRENCE (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a Lawrence man in 2014 had her sentence reduced by 25 years. Sarah Gonzales-McLinn had been sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of 52-year-old Harold Sasko.

On Tuesday, a judge agreed to a recommendation from prosecutors and her defense attorney that Gonzales-McLinn be resentenced to allow for parole after 25 years.

The agreement acknowledged that Gonzales-McLinn received ineffective counsel during her 2015 trial.

Sasko and Gonzales-McLinn were living together when he was killed.

Prosecutors said he was drugged and bound and nearly decapitated.

Gonzales-McLinn supporters suggested Sasko was abusing her at the time.