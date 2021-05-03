Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun announce restrictions ahead of opening day

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun are ready to put the ‘fun’ back into summer.

The amusement park plans to open May 22 and the water park will open May 29. There are a few changes you’ll need to know about before heading to the parks. Many of the changes will make wait times shorter.

Park-goers will no longer need to have their temperature checked but will need to go through a health screening upon arrival at the park. The parks will open with reduced capacity, but rides will operate at full capacity. Restrooms and other indoor venues inside the park will also have reduced capacity.

Reservations are required to visit Oceans of Fun, but they are not required to spend the day at Worlds of Fun. Visitors won’t be required to wear a mask outdoors unless they are within six feet of other people. Masks are required while inside.

All purchases must be made with a credit or debit card, cash will not be accepted. All 2020 Season Passes have also been automatically extended through 2021.