Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun make more schedule changes due to labor shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Worlds of Fun will now extend its schedule changes well into July, the Kansas City amusement park announced Friday.

Earlier this month, Worlds of Fun announced it would be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of June. Now it will be closed on those same days up until the week of July 24.

Plus, Oceans of Fun will now also be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — for the rest of the season. Reservations are required for anyone who wants to go to Oceans of Fun. They can be made online or through the Worlds of Fun app.

“We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience,” management said in Friday’s announcement. “Across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is no exception.”

The parks have been working to hire more staff, even recently raising the minimum wage for seasonal workers to $15 per hour.

Ride operators and food and beverage ambassadors over the age of 16 will now be paid the increased minimum wage along with other park benefits and perks. Lifeguards received the same pay increase back in April.