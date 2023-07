TOPEKA (KSNT) – Floyd Bledsoe, a Kansas man who spent 15 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit, is requesting $24 million to $48 million in compensatory damages from the four remaining defendants in a lawsuit he is pursuing.

According to a pre-trial order issued Thursday, Bledsoe is also requesting that the three defendants, which include an attorney and two former Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents, also be required to pay punitive damages of $100,000 each for allegedly showing malice and/or reckless indifference to his constitutional rights.

“Plaintiff’s claims for damages and non-monetary relief are as follows:

Bledsoe will accept whatever dollar figure the jury awards for his devastating damages,

which include past and future emotional distress, and past and future pain and suffering. Any of

defendants who are found liable are jointly and severally liable. Plaintiff will propose that the jury

award him between $24 million and $48 million in compensatory damages.

Bledsoe is also entitled to punitive damages against Woods, Morgan, and Hayes for

engaging in unconstitutional misconduct, practices, and customs with malice and/or reckless

indifference to Bledsoe’s constitutionally protected rights, including their fabrication of

inculpatory evidence, their suppression of exculpatory evidence, their causing of Bledsoe to be

prosecuted and seized without probable cause, and their conspiratorial conduct. Plaintiff will

propose that the jury award him $100,000 in punitive damages against each individual defendant.

Bledsoe also seeks attorneys’ fees and costs pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1988, as well as preand post-judgment interes” PRETRIAL ORDER, FLOYD S. BLEDSOE, Plaintiff, v. JIM WOODS, ESTATE OF GEORGE JOHNSON

Floyd Bledsoe was convicted of the 1999 killing and rape of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann, of Oskaloosa. He was released from prison in late 2015 after DNA evidence linked his father and brother to the crime.

Bledsoe later sued Jefferson County and four of its law enforcement officers in federal court. He claimed his brother confessed several times to the crime, but investigators coached him to instead implicate Bledsoe.

In April, County Attorney Joshua Ney presented the board with a proposed agreement to pay Bledsoe a total settlement of $7.5 million over the next ten years, with an initial payment of $1.5 million. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the settlement agreement.

You can read through the full pretrial order below: