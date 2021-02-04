Young man’s body found in Kansas creek

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators say a 20-year-old Barton County man fell 40 feet into a creek and drowned Wednesday.

A family member called authorities after finding Manuel Castillo in Wet Walnut Creek around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Barton County sheriff said the investigation indicates that Castillo was walking along the bank of the creek, near 387 NW 40th Road, when he fell approximately 40 feet down the embankment.

That part of the embankment is covered with rock, metal rods and corrugated steel to prevent erosion.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says there is evidence of the fall at the scene and that Castillo had numerous abrasions and lacerations from the fall.

“Further investigation indicates he was incapacitated by the fall and went into about 2 feet of water,” Bellendir said in a news release.

The cause of Castillo’s death has been determined to be drowning.

Bellendir says preliminary findings indicate the death was accidental.